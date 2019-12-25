For David Cobb and Kenneth Chapman, who both work for the Temple Parks and Recreation Department, participating in a rodeo brings to mind sprinkler heads and pipes rather than cattle and cowboys.
This is because Cobb and Chapman both annually represent Temple in the Texas Recreation and Park Society’s Maintenance Rodeo. In February, both men once again will compete as a team in the irrigation assembly category of the rodeo — competing against about 25 other teams from around the state.
The two men won the regional competition for their event in November, securing their chance at the state title for the second year in a row.
This irrigation assembly competition the two men compete in is quite competitive, Chapman said. Teams of two race to complete a 75-foot-long irrigation system as fast as possible without messing up the design or damaging the pipes, which could result in added time or disqualification.
“We are basically putting together a working irrigation system on the spot,” Chapman said. “Everyone does it their own certain way, there is no set way that you actually put the system together. Over the years, David almost has it fine-tuned to a science where all you have to do is what he tells you to do, and as quickly as you can.”
Cobb, who has been with the city for 22 years and works in irrigation, joined Temple’s rodeo team when it first formed in 2005 and has become one of the most well-known competitors in the state event. Cobb said he has always focused on doing his best and doing what he can to represent the city he works for.
“Nobody knew what it was about,” Cobb said. “It started back in 2005, and we didn’t even know it was happening, and then all of a sudden they asked if we wanted to go do a competition. It gives you a chance to represent the municipality that you work for.”
In contrast to Cobb, Chapman had been with the city for only four years before being recruited to work alongside Cobb. Chapman had never worked with irrigation before.
After being recruited for last year’s competition, Chapman said the two usually practice between one or two hours a week. Being a competition veteran, Cobb calls the shots while also coming up with different practice scenarios.
“We are blowing through these times,” Chapman said. “When we (started), he said that we were going to start practicing on weekends and that was when I knew we were taking this seriously. (Cobb) does little minute things to throw us off (in practice), so that way we will be flexible and ready for it (at the competition).”
While the two have done well in the past, Cobb said he still knows that just one mistake can make the difference between bringing home the win and not. Only a handful of seconds separate the completion of some teams, some of which are from big cities such as Austin or Dallas.
As the holidays end, and the two get prepared for the upcoming state competition in Galveston, both men already are looking forward to next year when Temple plays host to the regional portion of the competition.