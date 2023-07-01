For the next year U.S. Army personnel at Fort Gregg-Adams in Virginia will receive training from a Temple-based company.
Topsarge Business Solutions announced in May it would partner with the post to provide technical training and instructional support services. The company won the bid with an offer of $1.6 million for the service.
Officials from the company said the training would involve teaching service members to support and repair select Army ground systems.
Sandra Escalante, a spokeswoman for the company, said this type of training was needed constantly by the military in order to make sure its soldiers are performing the best that they are able.
“Today the U.S. Army is an all-volunteer force and in order to maintain its end strength, they have to recruit and train new inductees first in their soldier skills, and then in their jobs,” Escalante said. “TBS (Topsarge) is a technical training company that provides the experience of our veteran employees who deliver instruction to new soldiers in mechanical maintenance, gunsmithing, welding and machining. We help the military trainers develop the next generation of sustainment and logistic soldiers.”
Officials said this is the second time Topsarge has won this type of contract and trained soldier technicians for the ordinance school.
Members of the school, officials said, maintain and support every type of unit in the Army.
Escalante said the one-year increments for contracts it holds with the military is mainly due to the government’s desire to always have the best prices for the services it purchases.
“(Topsarge) is one of four prime contractors who, for the next five years, have the opportunity to bid on up to 20 different training and support projects each year,” Escalante said. “In order to maximize government dollars, they compete with the prime contractors to get the best price for the services they need in a lowest price, technically acceptable proposal. TBS is fully qualified to deliver these services on a long-term basis and can, but the government will continue to seek the best value for its dollars through competition.”
Escalante said the company also was selected last week to provide two trainers to the Joint Culinary Center of Excellence.
The center serves as the hub for all of the Army’s food program issues. The center helps develop doctrines for the Army as well as its policies, procedures and subsistence supply operations.
Last year the company was awarded another contract with the Army to provide its services and develop leadership development methods for its noncommissioned officers.
The contract, which was with the Army Research Institute, was a four-year agreement for $2.6 million.
Dan Elder, managing partner of the company, said one of the services the group provides is interacting with current and former soldiers and identifying where the Army can do better.
“We kind of think of ourselves as the Army’s think tank for enlisted leader development,” Elder said. “So, we study emerging trends and things that we think might cause challenges for future senior (noncommissioned officers)."