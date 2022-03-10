The Belton Police Department will undergo a series of roof renovations that total $152,838 after Belton City Council OK’d a contract with Waco-based Target Solutions earlier this week.
This repair — which will be funded through the city of Belton’s Capital Improvement Project Fund — includes removing the existing standing seam roof system, installing high temperature ice and water shield underlayments on existing decking, installing a new 24-gauge snap lock standing seam roof system, installing new commercial-grade gutters and downspouts at eaves, and replacing old facia boards.
All work at 711 E. Second Ave. in Belton includes a two-year workmanship warranty and a 10-year finish warranty, according to the city of Belton.
“In fiscal year 2022, funds were allocated to replace the roof on the original Police Department building which was built in 1987,” Matt Bates, Belton’s director of Public Works, said in a staff report. “Over the years city staff has worked to address a number of leaks with several frequent areas being patched. Over time the leaks have caused damage to the facia board and a full roof replacement has been deemed a priority.”
This roof replacement will follow a $3.1 million expansion and renovation that was completed at the site in 2018 — a transformation that featured a new municipal courtroom, a permanent office for volunteers in the city’s Citizens Helping in Police Service program and a crisis management room.
However, that project prioritized the separation of justice at the site.
City of Belton spokesman Paul Romer noted that’s why there are now two entrances: one for residents who have to go through municipal court and one for the main entrance into the Belton Police Department.
“That was a big deal,” he said at the time
Romer told the Telegram that this next wave of improvements is expected to begin by mid-April and take three weeks to complete.