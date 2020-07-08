Some Temple residents will experience a water service interruption overnight Thursday as contractors work to relocate a waterline, the city announced Wednesday.
The Public Works Department will replace valves that are not functioning properly — an effort that the city said will reduce the size of the outage area for any possible future shutdowns.
The outage area will be on South 37th and South 39th streets between Avenues H and P. Work is expected to last eight hours, beginning at 9 p.m. Thursday.
The waterline relocation is part of an ongoing project to upgrade the storm sewer system in South Temple. Residents with questions can contact the Public Works Department at 254-298-5478.