Texans struggling to pay their electricity bills may be eligible for temporary disconnection protection through the Public Utility Commission of Texas’ COVID-19 Electricity Relief Program.
“The COVID-19 Electricity Relief Program temporarily keeps retail electric providers in the parts of Texas open to customer choice from disconnecting electricity for customers who can’t pay their whole bill because of serious financial troubles caused by COVID-19,” PUCT wrote on its relief program’s website.
Reliant — an NRG company — is just one of the several electric providers informing customers on available payment assistance options now available for those impacted.
“At a time when many Texans are unemployed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Reliant wants to help electricity customers connect with available resources to assist,” Reliant said in a news release.
Individuals must have or intend to apply for unemployment benefits through the Texas Workforce Commission to meet eligibility requirements, while SNAP and Medicaid recipients are automatically registered.
A full list of eligibility requirements — determined by third-party administrator Solix — can be found at PUCT’s program website at http://www.puc.texas.gov/covid-19/.
Those who qualify for unemployment benefits due to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic can apply for disconnection protection online at www.txcovid19erp.org, or by calling Solix at 1-866-454-8387.
“You’ll need to send a copy of your acceptance from the Texas Workforce Commission and a copy of your electricity bill within 30 days of applying,” TXU Energy wrote in a statement.
SNAP and Medicaid recipients do not need to contact Solix.