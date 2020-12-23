BELTON — The Bell County Commissioners Court agreed to contribute $155,196 for indigent legal defense for capital murder defendants who face the death penalty.
In a 5-0 decision Monday, commissioners unanimously decided to continue participating in a statewide program that helps counties pay the legal fees of public defense attorneys in capital murder cases in which the death penalty is sought. The new interlocal agreement is with the Regional Public Defender Office for Capital Cases. The previous agreement was with Lubbock County, which used to run the program.
Commissioner Bill Schuman said he looked at the interlocal agreement as a sort of insurance against large legal fees in capital criminal cases.
“It’s beneficial in that the cost of litigating a capital murder that is requesting the death penalty is, No. 1, very expensive and, No. 2, takes specialized legal expertise that many localities and counties do not have,” Schuman said. “It is a worthwhile insurance policy.”
The organization’s goal is to provide legal services to public defendants at trial, or retrial, in capital murder cases when defendantscan’t afford attorneys.
The Regional Public Defender Office has about 50 employees around the state, with seven offices in Austin, Angleton, San Antonio, Midland, Lubbock, Terrell and Wichita Falls. Each office includes between two or three attorneys, an investigator, a legal assistant and an administrator.
Bell County, along Galveston, Lubbock, Ector and Webb counties, are the biggest contributors among the 181 member counties that provide funding to the office, Bell County Judge David Blackburn said.
The group’s budget is about $6 million, with about a third of that money coming from the 181 counties. Blackburn said the five biggest counties, with Bell being the biggest, contribute about 26 percent of that $2 million.
Officials said the county has participated in the program since 2015, contributing a similar distribution of money each year.
The formula that determines how much each of the counties must contribute is based upon population and the number of capital murders in each of the counties. Population figures are drawn from the 2000 Census and the number of capital cases are taken from data gathered between 2003 and 2013.
Blackburn said he had been advised by the organization that they would be updating those numbers, and the contribution percentages, once they obtain the 2020 Census results.
County officials said the typical cost for capital murder cases locally is about $500,000 for the county, which the agreement covers. With the county having had five capital murders since the start of the agreement, the agreement tends to save the county thousands each year.
While the agreement covers attorney costs, it does not help with other costs related to the trials such as fees for expert witnesses.
Blackburn said he supported the approval of the agreement, but believes a discussion is needed to talk about the financial contributions between the counties and the organization.
“My bottom line from my chair is … the overall the consensus that I saw from our district judges and our district attorney is that there is benefit in continuing this agreement,” Blackburn said.