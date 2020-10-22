BELTON — Last year, the Texas Department of Transportation awarded a grant of up to $338,888 for Belton to construct sidewalks along East 13th Avenue.
The paths would stretch from Main Street to Old Waco Road. The project would include bike lanes on both sides of the street. The city ran into a problem: It wouldn’t be able to meet the state’s deadline to start construction.
“With the grant award, there was a very strict timeline to get the job done, and that would be to bid in 2023 but we need right of way from 36 property owners,” Public Works Director Angellia Points said.
Another problem arose.
“We quickly found out that this is not possible to do by donation,” Points said. “We haven’t identified the funding to purchase the right of way from 36 property owners. To do that, it would make the project too costly and we could not afford it.”
Belton estimated acquiring the right of way for the proposed project would cost $260,000. The city estimated the total project to cost $780,000. So it was back to the drawing board.
City staff weighed several options before deciding to propose an alternative to their original idea: Repair the existing sidewalk along the south side of 13th Avenue, making it compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and paint a 5-foot bike lane on the same side of the street.
“TxDOT has reviewed that and they found that sufficient, and they actually preliminary approved that,” Points said.
That project is estimated to cost $550,000 for construction and likely only require Belton to acquire a single piece of right of way from a property owner near Old Waco Road. The right-of-way acquisition is estimated to cost about $10,000, according to the city.
“But one vs. 36 is a lot more encouraging,” the public works director said.
City Council members were supportive of the redrawn plan. Councilman David K. Leigh suggested this could be a first step toward staff’s original concept.
“I like the way you did 14-feet one lane and 19 on the other to allow for parking,” he said. “I prefer that one as a phase one and if we start seeing more and more bicyclists go back and forth then we can do a phase two and do a marking on the other side with a bike lane.”
Councilman John Holmes, who is an avid cyclist and recently rode his bike to a Council meeting, pointed out this project could make getting around Belton easier.
“I would love to see it, especially all the way to Main,” Holmes said. “I think that would get us a link to the (University of Mary Hardin-Baylor) and additional trails and make getting around our community a lot easier and safer.”
Holmes, while supportive, suggested city staff to take an extra step.
“I encourage us to seek input from the citizens who live along that street,” he said.