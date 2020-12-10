BELTON — The Dog Ridge Water Supply Corp. issued a boil water notice Thursday after a water line break in the 2700 block of Tanglewood Circle.
Customers affected by the notice live on Tanglewood Circle, Lynette Drive, Fort Road, Park Trail, Vista Trail and Hood Trail, the supplier said.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and making ice should be brought to a rolling, vigorous boil for two minutes before consumption. In lieu of boiling, customers may purchase bottled water or obtain water from another suitable source.
The water supplier will issue a rescind notice when the water is safe to drink.
Customers with questions may contact Dog Ridge Water at 254-939-6533 or Lafonda Wilsey at 254-721-0401.