With three weeks left in the regular session of the 87th Texas Legislature, state Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, said lawmakers are often working late into the night.
“This past week was a real crunch,” Shine said during a community forum with the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce on Monday. “We worked some real late nights … and at this juncture in the process, there are a lot of bills that aren’t going to make it.”
The Temple legislator emphasized how many legislators will have to get creative in working their legislation into other bills.
“The only way people will be able to get anything done with their legislation would be through amendments,” he said. “So this will be the time when everyone will have their focus on unanticipated amendments. Members will take the bill that they couldn’t get to the floor and have it drafted. The amendment will try to find a bill that is germane and attach it to that bill.”
Shine said House Bill 3 — which would give a special committee oversight of the governor’s orders during disasters — is frequently being targeted by lawmakers as a solution.
“Just overnight … I received about a dozen amendments that people sent me recommending that they be put on House Bill 3,” he said. “These amendments should have been filed previously, but this bill came out kind of unexpectedly.”
The legislation, sponsored by state Rep. Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock, was introduced on Feb. 24.
“No one really knows what’s going to happen with (House Bill 3),” Shine said. “It’s going to be interesting to see how that debate goes.”
Shine briefly discussed House Bill 1361 — local legislation that would affect Bell County.
“This particular bill is a local bill that applies only to a county with a population of either less than 40,000 or more than 300,000 … and in which the most populous military base in the state of Texas is wholly or partly located,” he said. “Well, there’s only one (county) like that. That’s Bell County.”
If passed into law, Shine said the legislation would allow the Bell County Commissioners Court to order a non-binding referendum on any matter affecting county property.
“We passed that second and third reading on Saturday … and the Senate companion is going to be the bill that’s going to go to the governor,” he said.
Although he did not discuss House Bill 3662 — which would preserve Central Texas Medicaid recipients’ local options in health care — during the community forum on Monday, Shine’s office announced that the Texas House of Representatives passed the legislation on Friday.
“Supported by Baylor Scott & White, House Bill 3662 is a local bill that extends current protections in Central Texas by ensuring that the Scott & White Health Plan is offered to more Medicaid recipients by allowing the Texas Health and Human Services Commission to contract with Managed Care Organizations, like Baylor Scott & White, to provide services,” a news release said.
Shine joint-authored the bill, the release said, with state Reps. Brad Buckley, R-Salado; Kyle Kacal, R-College Station; and James Talarico, D-Round Rock.
“House Bill 3662 is a landmark piece of legislation for Central Texas because the area is predominately rural and lacks a tax base large enough to create a public health care system as seen in major cities around Texas,” the release said. “Central Texas does, however, have Baylor Scott & White as an anchor for the region’s health care infrastructure.”
The legislation is now headed to the Senate, where its companion, Senate Bill 1403, is carried by state Sen. Dawn Buckingham, R-Lakeway. Following passage in the Senate, House Bill 3662 would need to be signed into law by the governor. If signed into law, it would take effect Sept. 1.
Meanwhile, Shine noted how redistricting will be addressed later this year.
“We will come back in a special session in October and that’s when we will deal with redistricting … because we will not have the official census until the 30th of September,” the legislator said.
Randy Pittenger, the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce president, thanked Shine for his willingness to discuss legislation in the public forum.
“It is always a privilege for the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce to host our state representative Hugh Shine, and I never want to miss an opportunity to say thank you to him for making himself available … even during extremely busy times,” Pittenger said.