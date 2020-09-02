Temple Premiere 15 IMAX at Temple Mall will open to customers for the first time since mid-March on Thursday.
“It’s been a while since people have been able to enjoy movies on the big screen, but we’re so excited to welcome everyone back,” Buffy Lara, Temple Premiere 15 IMAX’s director, said in a news release.
She noted how the theater had a lot of customers ask when Temple Premiere 15 IMAX would reopen its doors throughout the closure.
“We’re glad to finally be able to have everyone back. For us, we’ve been screening the new movies and enjoying real theater popcorn again, and it reminds us what a great experience we’ve been missing these past months.”
The theater has scheduled a variety of showings for the facility’s reopening, including “Tenet,” “The New Mutants,” “Unhinged,” “Bill & Ted Face the Music” and “Trolls.”
Temple Premiere 15 IMAX also noted how “Wonder Woman 1984” will hit theater screens in October, while “Black Widow” and “No Time To Die” are slated for November releases.
Temple Premiere 15 IMAX has implemented the National Association of Theatre Owners’ cinema-safe protocols for the reopening — protocols that include limiting theaters to a 50 percent occupancy limit. Staff and guests also are required to wear masks unless they are eating or drinking.
“For reserved-seating theaters, our software has been adjusted to provide seat selection following state guidelines,” Temple Premiere 15 IMAX said in a statement. “Every other row may be skipped, and two empty seats left between parties. You’ll have plenty of room to spread out, relax and enjoy the movie.”
Lara said moviegoers will feel comfortable and believes the safety measures will help
“I definitely think our guests will have a great time and feel safe,” Lara said. “Movies are an escape and there are some really good ones out to appeal to everyone … So we welcome everyone back.”