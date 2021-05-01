The funeral industry has changed dramatically in the last 20 years. Cremation has soared in popularity; because of the pandemic, it has become an even greater choice.
In addition to a wide range of services including pre-planning, Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center in Temple also offers water cremation. An alternative to fire cremation, water cremation is alkaline hydrolysis, which reportedly is a greener alternative to burial or flame-based cremation that leaves no carbon footprint or air pollutants.
Another change in the last 20 years is the dramatic increase in the number of women trained as funeral directors. In the past, the business of caring for the deceased and overseeing final goodbyes was dominated by older men wearing dark suits, whereas now there has been a significant increase in women being trained in mortuary schools.
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center is an example of this. Sabrina Young is not only the owner and funeral director of this center, but also is a veteran who served two tours in Iraq. Being a veteran, she knows how to serve and is proficient in filing the paperwork for veterans’ benefits as well as survivor benefits, dependent awards, headstones, military honors, flag requests, presidential certificates and many more.
The family-owned and -operated funeral home was commissioned by the Texas Funeral Services Commission in January and opened in March.
Young graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma with a bachelor’s degree in mortuary science and worked as a funeral director for nine years in Central Texas before she decided to fulfill her dream of building her own funeral home. She also completed the SBA Transition Assistance Entrepreneurship Track Program “Boots to Business.”
As a mother of five children, all girls, she decided she wanted to leave them a legacy from which they could learn to help others and serve the community, so the concept of Young’s Daughters Funeral Home was born. One of her favorite quotes is from Martin Luther King Jr.: “Somewhere along the way, we must learn that there is nothing greater than to do something for others.” The facility not only offers the community grief services for their loved ones, but also for their pets. Young understands that pets are family, too, so she offers pet burials and pet cremation.
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home recognizes that planning a funeral service is an exceedingly difficult process for families who have just lost a loved one. Bereavement classes also are offered, and they have a grief library with grief books to read on a loan basis. Grief kits also are available for children.
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center is at 4235 U.S. Highway 190 in Temple. For information go to https://www.youngsdaughters.com, call 254-401-1302 or stop by the facility from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.