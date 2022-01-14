Walmart will hold a job fair Saturday to fill 100 associate jobs at the company’s Temple distribution center.
The event will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Walmart Distribution Center, 9605 NW HK Dodgen Loop in Temple.
Average wages for full-time hourly associates are $23.50 an hour based on position, shift and schedule, the company said in a news release. All positions are considered full-time qualifying for benefits, including medical, vision and dental insurance, 401(k) matching, paid time off, a quarterly incentive program and access to a college degree through Walmart’s Live Better U which, in October 2021, added three leading historically black colleges and universities in partnership with Guild Education.
Walmart has employee medical coverage plans that start at $30.50 per pay period. In addition, the retailer offers maternity and paternity benefits, emotional well-being benefits, healthcare tailored to the LBGTQ community and veteran and military spouse support.
Applicants can also text 240240 to apply by phone, or call 254-770-3600.