BELTON — A boil notice issued by the Belton area-based 439 Water Supply Corp. on Tuesday has been rescinded.
Customers affected by the notice experienced reduced pressure or no water and live on FM 439, east from the 12288 block to west at the 11435 block between Belton and Nolanville.
“The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by the public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided (Texas Commission on Environmental Quality) with laboratory test results that indicate that water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of November 5, 2020,” the supplier said in a statement.
Customers with questions concerning this matter may contact Erron Lowry at 254-613-3100.