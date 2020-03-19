Caitlyn West has been dropping by the closed St. Vincent de Paul thrift store each day to feed the homeless who might show up.
The thrift store closed in response to COVID-19 outbreak early in the week. The store is manned by volunteers and the homeless who have come to see the agency as family.
“They are struggling,” West, assistant executive director for the store, said of the homeless she works with.
Under normal circumstances the homeless are made to feel unwanted and a burden by the general public, with the onset of COVID-19 and the ever-changing regulations on daily life, those on the street sense even more hostility from the public, she said.
“They are desperate and feeling more isolated, like they are a walking disease,” West said.
Usually if a homeless person doesn’t have a phone they can borrow one from a stranger to make a call. No one is willing to hand over their phone to someone they don’t know, especially if that person looks homeless.
Many of the facilities and churches that have served the homeless have closed and the availability of showers has been diminished significantly, West said.
West wants to open the thrift store to provide the homeless she works with a purpose.
Anthony Smith, 39, is homeless and he’s been working at St Vincent de Paul Thrift Store for several months.
Smith left home at 17 because he wasn’t getting along with his parents.
He moved to Temple from Round Rock and worked for a number of businesses, including Temple Bottling Co., ER Carpenter, C&H Die Cast, Arby’s, Jupe Feeds and in the building trade.
Smith became homeless in 2008. He often slept on someone’s couch.
“Sometimes things just don’t work out,” Smith said. “If there are too many disputes I’ll leave or I’m told to leave.”
He’s been sleeping outside the Temple Public Library for close to three months.
“I am thankful for Caitlin and this place,” Smith said of St. Vincent de Paul.
Smith had been actively pursuing a job and was hopeful until COVID-19 appeared.
“I had a couple of side jobs and those have ended,” he said.
Smith does receive some funds from Social Security Disability Insurance that he wants to supplement with a job.
His two trips to prison make finding employment more difficult. His last trip was for a conviction of assault on a public servant, which he is sure is the reason he never gets called back for interviews.
St. Vincent de Paul held its normal food pantry hours on Thursday. They typically see 70 to 80 people each week. The clients stayed in their cars and the bag of groceries were handed to the individuals.
The agency will continue to monitor the situation and adjust the food pantry services accordingly.
As the coronavirus becomes more prevalent in communities and stricter measures are taken to protect staff, food donations are bound to shrink, Smith said.