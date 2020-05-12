After a purchase of land and right of way by the Temple City Council last week, the city is now a step closer to having the land needed to start two road projects.
The City Council voted unanimously last week to approve the purchase of a piece of land and right of way for two separate city road projects totaling $450,000. These purchases come a month after the city purchased eight properties in April for a separate road project.
The total cost for the 10 purchases is more than $1.3 million.
The property purchased last week, located at 8705 Poison Oak Road, will be used for the expansion of Poison Oak Road from two lanes to four. City officials had started eminent domain proceedings in August on the West Temple land before coming to an agreement with the owners after continued negotiations.
The city purchased the home and land for $340,000 and included relocation and moving costs bringing the estimated total to $390,000.
The road widening will increase traffic flow into Charter Oak Elementary, which Belton Independent School District opened last fall.
“The widening and realignment of Poison Oak Road aims to increase capacity while also providing connectivity between (State Highway) 317 and the future Outer Loop,” Don Bond, director of public works, said. “The existing sections of Poison Oak Road will also be improved, resulting in a smoother driving experience for residents.”
Last week, the Council purchased more than 3.3 acres of right of way access for the future expansion of Blackland Road in South Temple.
The city purchased the land from Short Term Lending GP for about $60,000 which includes the purchase price and estimated closing costs. City officials previously purchased 10 acres of right of way from the company in August, before the company bought the land that includes the new purchase.
Both Short Term Lending and the Temple Independent School District purchased land in the area last year, annexing the properties into the city last July.
The expansion of Blackland Road will extend the street from where it currently dead ends at Old Highway 95 west to State Highway 95.
During their two City Council sessions last month, the Council approved the purchase of eight properties as part of the Avenue C expansion.
The purchases of these homes totaled more about $852,000, and included the price of the home and relocation costs. City officials said the project includes 28 right of way acquisitions, with 12 being relocations.
The project on the road, which is part of the Ferguson Park neighborhood plan, aims to improve the road, add pedestrian and bike access, and see landscaping and signage improvements.