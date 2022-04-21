The purchase of a $1.37 million aerial ladder fire truck was one of 30 vehicle purchases approved by the Temple City Council on Thursday.
The new 107-foot-tall fire truck will replace the city’s aging Truck No. 21, a 1997 E-One 95-foot platform aerial fire apparatus. City officials said most of the new vehicles approved Thursday will go towards replacing elements of its aging fleet.
In total, the Council unanimously approved more than $2.55 million for the purchase of all 30 vehicles.
The new ladder truck will include a 500-gallon water tank and a 2,000-gallon per minute pump to attach to a fire hydrant.
Only after the delivery of the new ladder truck will the former engine be retired. City officials anticipate delivery of the vehicle to take between 15 and 16 months. Temple should receive ownership of the fire truck in late spring or summer of 2023.
The Council also authorized the purchase of 24 vehicles from four separate dealerships in a blind bid process.
The dealerships with the lowest bids included Lake Country Chevrolet of Jasper, Caldwell Country Ford of Rockdale, Don Ringler Chevrolet of Temple and Randall Reed’s Planet Ford 635 of Garland. Combined, all 24 vehicles in the 10 separate bids totaled $981,021.87.
Vehicles purchased by the Council are for various city departments, including parks and recreation, solid waste, streets, housing, utility, facilities, code compliance and Temple Fire & Rescue.
In a separate item, the Council approved the purchase of two vehicles not included in the bidding process. Officials said one vehicle was accidentally left off the bid and another was incorrectly labeled.
The two vehicles were both Chevrolet Silverado 1500 four-wheel drive double-cab trucks, totaling $77,550.40.
The final vehicle purchase approved by the city, for two SUVs and a truck, was done separately to give preference to local vendors.
Council members approved spending $3,730.70 more than the planned $121,401 for three vehicles in order to purchase from two Temple dealerships.
Johnson Brothers Ford Lincoln and Don Ringler Chevrolet of Temple both had bids to provide the vehicles that were slightly above what was proposed by Caldwell Country Ford of Rockdale.
Belinda Mattke, director of purchasing and facility services for the city, said that in certain cases the Council can choose the second lowest bid instead.
This option, which applies to the three vehicles, requires the second lowest bid to be from a company inside the city when the lowest bid is from an outside source. She said the bids needed to be below $500,000, not related to construction projects and be within 5% of the lowest bid.
“The Council does have the option to consider the local vendor’s offer as being the best combination of price and additional economic development opportunities,” Mattke said.