BELTON — Bell County will now give a monetary boost to its newly established Salado area emergency services district after a vote by commissioners Monday.
Bell County Emergency Services District No. 1 was established by voters in November 2020, but funding won’t come in until this November. The Commissioners Court unanimously voted Monday to enter into an agreement with the district in order to provide them startup funds that will be paid back.
Through the agreement, the county will lend the district $15,000 for startup costs but will not collect any interest.
Commissioner Bobby Whitson, who represents the area, said Emergency Services District No. 1 could have received a loan for the money but this way prevents taxpayers from paying interest.
“We are keeping the taxpayers of (the district) from having to pay the interest on this if they had to borrow money,” Whitson said. “The agreement states that by November 2021, the funds will be reimbursed to the county once the initial tax increment comes in.”
The emergency services district was approved by 72 percent of voters and will tax residents in its borders — the area the Salado Volunteer Fire Department serves — to provide fire and emergency medical services.
The district’s board, appointed in December by the commissioners, has not yet decided how much they plan to tax residents. State law limits the district in how much in taxes the district can levy, with the initial rate able to be at or below 10 cents per every $100 in valuation.
Don Engleking, president of the district, said the largest expense right now for the district was the funding required in its agreement with the Salado Volunteer Fire Department.
The district originally planned to borrow only $10,000 from the county, but at the meeting Engleking requested $15,000 if the commissioners would accept that request. The extra $5,000 that the district borrowed is for paying back its attorney who is working with them to establish the district.
“The attorney has agreed to not require us to pay anything until we start receiving tax money,” Engleking said. “But on the same token, it would be nice to be able to cover those ahead of time.”