Building back better is the aim of construction work soon to start at Temple City Hall.
City spokesman Cody Weems announced Wednesday that the City Secretary’s office, along with the Permitting Office, will move out of the building for about six months. The move is due to damages the building sustained during the winter storm in February and work needed to fix them.
The two offices will move just across the street from city hall to a building at 1 S. Main St.
Weems said the work would not only restore the space, but also enhance it to better suit the departments.
“The renovations at city hall will provide for an enhanced customer experience for citizens needing assistance with birth certificates, death certificates, licenses, permits and other planning services. The renovations will also facilitate a better use of workspace for the City Secretary’s Office and Planning & Development Department.”
Damages to the building include leaks in the water storage barrels for the first floor’s chiller and boiler system, which has had a temporary fix that officials do not think would hold up in the coming warm weather.
Spokeswoman Emily Parks said fixing the leaking barrels would cost more than $29,835 and a replacement to the entire system would have cost about $61,150. She said the city has decided to upgrade the chiller and boiler to a split unit system instead of fixing or replacing the aging unit.
“Also, it is important to note, the chiller and boiler system was set for replacement in 2023 due to age,” Parks said. “The ice storm impacts coupled with renovations is accelerating the replacement plan.”
In March, Temple city officials estimated the cost of the storm to the city was more than $877,000, including damages and overtime costs. The city saw at least $300,000 in road and bridge damages, $155,300 in building damages and $117,811 in overtime costs.
FEMA winter storm applications
In addition to companies and cities, residents are still able to apply for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency or low interest loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced the extension last month, giving residents with damages an additional month to submit their claims. The application deadline for the assistance ends in two weeks, on May 20.
The aid from FEMA covers damages from the storm that are not covered by insurance as well as some expenses such as hotel stays due to utility outages.
FEMA spokeswoman Maria Figueroa encouraged those who still had not submitted a claim to do so. They should provide a list of damages as soon as possible.
“You file a claim, you go through the grant process and then you get the money,” Figueroa said. “We don’t wait until the end to send you the money. People need to send in their information, so depending on how fast they send that information in, that is how fast that claim gets processed.”
Those seeking assistance are either able to go online to the FEMA website at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or call the agency at 800-621-3362 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays.