The city of Temple, due to the anticipated winter weather, announced it will be closed Tuesday.
City facilities below will close at 5 p.m. Monday and will remain closed Tuesday:
• Temple Public Library
• Frank W. Mayborn Civic & Convention Center
• Railroad & Heritage Museum
• Sammons Community Center
• Sammons Golf Course
• Sammons Indoor Pool
• Summit Recreation Center
• Wilson Recreation Center
• Zone After School
• Temple Animal Shelter (closing at 4 p.m.)
Facilities are currently expected to reopen Wednesday, the city said in a news release.
Emergency services will continue to operate as normal.
City residential and commercial garbage collections scheduled for Tuesday will be delayed until Wednesday. Residential recycling collections will be delayed one week to allow for all garbage collection this week. Visit templetx.gov/solidwaste for collection updates.
Utility crews will be responding to water & sewer emergencies. Water and Wastewater Treatment Plant operations will proceed as normal. To report a water leak or outage, call 254-217-4153.
Two warming shelters are currently operating in Temple. Salvation Army, located at 419 W. Ave. G, and Impact Church, located at 306 E. Adams Ave.
The Public Works Department has begun sanding the most-utilized portions and priority sections of city-maintained roads. As with any winter precipitation event, icy roads can be expected. While road surfaces are slick, residents should avoid travel if possible, limit driving only to necessary trips, drive at slower speeds appropriate to the conditions and proceed with caution while wintry conditions persist. Residents can monitor road conditions by visiting drivetexas.org or calling 1-800-452-9292.
To report a power outage, visit Oncor’s Storm Center website, stormcenter.oncor.com, call 888-313-4747 or text OUT to 66267. Registration for “My Oncor Alerts” is required. To register for My Oncor Alerts, text REG to 66267.
For gas emergencies and leaks, call 911. Then, call Atmos Gas’ emergency line at 866-322-8667.
Additional city staff, including Police and Fire Department personnel, are on-call to respond if call volumes increase due to the winter storm impact.