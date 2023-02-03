U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock, announced $5 million in federal funding on Friday that will help the city of Belton finance a new bridge near a low water crossing east of Interstate 35.
“I’ve known about this problem for a while,” he said during a ceremony at the site of the current and outdated bridge. “We tried working on it many years ago when we had community project funds available from Washington and then they went away. But they’re back and I’m glad we can start working on bridges again.”
Carter shared a personal story that stemmed from a low water crossing near his home.
“We had some guys that worked in my yard and one of them was trying to get home,” he said. “He thought he would go take the back roads but the low water bridge was flooding. He didn’t know what to do so he came back to my house and pounded on the door while my wife and I were out. My eldest daughter and one of her girlfriends were taking care of the place so they panicked and called the neighbor.”
Carter held back a laugh as he told the near two dozen Belton residents in attendance what happened next.
“He came running up with a shotgun,” he said. “Fortunately, he knew him. The guy said, ‘I didn’t know anywhere else to go but here. I don’t know how to go any other way because of that bridge. Somebody’s gotta help me get outta here. So my neighbor took him out of there. That’s a little low water bridge story I had from my own personal experience.”
Although Carter discussed how he prefers to be conservative when it comes to federal spending, he stressed the importance of supporting a community, its people and their way of life.
“These tax dollars don’t come easy and I don’t take them as easy,” he said. “I think you can thank your mayor, your city council and city manager for being the driving force behind this.”
However, Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter and Belton City Manager Sam Listi thanked Carter for helping the city rid itself of its low water crossing.
“This has been a goal of the city for decades,” Carpenter said. “Those of us who’ve lived here a long time can remember massive floods and huge log piles down here. This is a very exciting project. It’s gonna do a lot of great things for our city.”
Those improvements — which also will require $1.2 million in city funding — will include better roadway flood mitigation and increased accessibility.
“We have a major flood flooding problem that backs up under the interstate onto the access roads as well as into the city itself. This is going to help provide additional emergency access for vehicles and personnel,” Carpenter said. “It also is certainly going to open up a great deal of land block areas for future development. I’m not sure what all can go down here since some of it’s still a floodplain area, but it’s gonna open up a lot of area that we’ve never been able to utilize before.”
Listi echoed that sentiment.
“This has been a dream coming for a long, long time,” he said. “We’re hopeful to get the design work underway this year and hopefully to see construction very, very soon thereafter, hopefully, next year. It’s a big project. There are certainly going to be some important design components as we figure out how to address the access issues and provide a replacement for this bridge … But it’s a great day for Belton.”