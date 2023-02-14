Cute baby chicks

Paisley Bowen, 7, smiles as she picks up a baby chick Saturday from a display at the Mother Earth News Fair at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton. “Chicks make me so happy; they are so cute,” Bowen said.

 Nan Dickson/Special to the Telegram

Living the “simple life” is a notion that speaks to Texans, whether it’s saving money on groceries by tending a garden or using herbs and essential oils to stay healthy.