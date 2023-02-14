Living the “simple life” is a notion that speaks to Texans, whether it’s saving money on groceries by tending a garden or using herbs and essential oils to stay healthy.
“That’s why Mother Earth News Magazine is proud to bring its flagship event back to Texas for the seventh year,” Andrew Perkins, director of the Mother Earth News Fair, said.
The fair is the nation’s largest and longest-running sustainable lifestyle event, and they will host its Texas edition Saturday and Sunday at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton. The fair runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Fairgoers can attend more than 150 workshops that cover food preparation and preservation, small-scale and backyard livestock, organic gardening, natural health, renewable energy, homesteading, and other self-sufficiency-related topics.
Local and national experts will lead the sessions.
“We are thrilled to bring this event back to Texas because it is truly one of the best locations in the country with such an engaged community,” Perkins said. “The attendees’ thirst for advice and information, whether it’s on keeping chickens or home brewing, is quite impressive.”
Josh Wilder, senior producer for Mother Earth News’ national events, said his staff is excited to be returning to The Expo.
“The communities of Temple, Belton and the surrounding area always embrace the programs and seem to really enjoy the learning and shopping experience, and that makes our jobs fun,” Wilder said. “Barring our inability to produce the Fair in Belton in 2021 because of that pandemic, we are pleased to return for a seventh year.”
“The fair offers a chance to learn new skills or expand existing ones with workshops on topics such as making soap balls, honey harvesting, growing food in small spaces, keeping a mixed poultry flock, basic homestead knot-tying, and updates of local food and farming laws,” he said. “No matter your personal interests, we probably have a workshop you can use and enjoy.”
In addition, the fair will host children’s activities, heritage-breed livestock, country skills, vendor demonstrations, a 6,000 square-foot book store and hundreds of exhibitors.