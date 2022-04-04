BELTON — Facing local wildfires, Bell County officials issued a disaster declaration Monday.
County Judge David Blackburn announced his intent to issue the declaration during this week’s Commissioners Court meeting, before signing the declaration later in the day. The declaration comes after Gov. Greg Abbott added the county to his state-wide declaration on Friday.
The declaration by Blackburn will only last for seven days unless extended by Commissioners during their meeting next week.
“When disaster declarations are issued, either by the state or by my office, one of the things that they open up are opportunities for reimbursement by federal and or state agencies for expenses that might be associated with that disaster,” Blackburn said.
The declaration cited conditions as a result of the Cowan Road and Kuykendall Mountain Road fires, along with conditions in the county that could support another fire.
In addition to the declaration, Commissioners also decided against ending the county’s ongoing burn ban despite possible rain.
The ban, which prevents outdoor burnings in the county, was reapproved last week for another month as large areas of the county continue to see drought. Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt said any anticipated rain would not be enough to ease concerns of fires.
The area is expected to have about a 50% or more chance of rain in Monday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
“If we get any significant rainfall today, it will help but I just don’t know if it will be enough to lift it yet,” Mahlstedt said. “It is still pretty dry out there.”
Mahlstedt said the only county surrounding Bell County without a burn ban was Milam County to the east.
The U.S. Drought Monitor showed last week that more than half of Bell County continued to experience drought conditions of moderate or greater. The remaining section of the county, mainly to the east, is experiencing drought conditions.