The Temple Community Clinic is a step closer to breaking ground for its new facility at West Avenue J and South 31st Street — the site of a former Temple Fire Rescue & Rescue station — after crews demolished a pre-existing structure in late May.
“We’re excited because we’ve waited forever for that to come down,” Sherri Woytek, Temple Community Clinic’s executive director, told the Telegram. “Everybody has been telling us, ‘Well it’s still there. What’s happening?’ But I think now is when people are realizing, ‘Oh, it’s already gone.’”
Jerry Haisler, an original board member and president for the Temple Community Clinic, called the progress a “fast-moving train.”
“Sherri is working on this every day and the board is involved in several meetings literally every week to be sure that we’re on schedule,” he said. “We’re responding to people who have expressed an interest in visiting and finding out more about the clinic, responding to (Pillar Architecture Studio), and responding to donors. All of that is in process right now.”
When the Temple Community Clinic relocates from its current site at 1905 Curtis B. Elliot Drive in East Temple, it will have more than double the space for offering cardiology, dental, dermatology, gastroenterology, gynecology, mental health, optometry, podiatry and social work services to clients — individuals who are uninsured or underinsured and not eligible for government health programs.
The project, which is currently pegged to cost $7.4 million, will feature a central location for staff with skylights, seven exam rooms, two procedure rooms, private consultation rooms, a conference room, a break room, a lab, and offices for medical, mental health and social workers.
An attached indoor and outdoor community area where the clinic can host larger educational events, live cooking demonstrations and other miscellaneous activities also was designed into the footprint.
“I think people are eager to see the renderings,” Woytek said. “We had them where our med staff is, but I had some extras lying around and decided to put them out in the lobby. My staff fielded so many questions since. So people are excited and they really want to know more. They’re saying, ‘I can’t wait till our clinic does this.’”
About a third of the $7.4 million cost is currently funded — financing that includes a $200,000 matching grant from the Carpenter Foundation, a $1 million pledge from the McLane family and private donations from several area residents.
Temple businessman Drayton McLane Jr. previously told the Telegram how he expects the new facility to become a “central piece” of community health by relocating closer to downtown Temple and near other medical facilities.
“They wanted a more central location where it’s accessible by the bus system that’s there and where people can see it … because the majority of the people in the community don’t even know where it is now,” he said. “It’ll also be a more modern building that’s designed to administer health services by doctors and nurses who are mostly providing their services free of charge. It has filled a need for the 30 years they’ve been in business.”
In 2021, patients generated 10,939 encounters with staff who volunteered a total of 3,702 hours, according to the Temple Community Clinic.
“We delivered … over $5 million in community impact (during that time),” Woytek said.
Yet the Temple Community Clinic knows it can provide even more assistance to Bell County residents with its planned facility.
“We have so many people that are underserved or unserved and that don’t have easy access to health care,” Dr. Andrejs Avots-Avotins, a physician at Baylor Scott & White and a Temple Community Clinic board member, said. “They found a medical home at the clinic where we can take care of not just their health care needs but provide them education and resources. It’s just been a blessing.”
Going out for local contractor bids sometime around July is among the next steps for moving forward.
“The design is about where it needs to be and so we’re getting to that point of looking at contractors,” Haisler said. “Then that process has to work itself out for about three or four weeks. There’s a huge amount of construction that’s happening in this area and that’s great for our community. We just want to be sure we’re up front with all that.”