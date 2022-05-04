BELTON — Concerns over a planned alleyway did not stop the Bell County Commissioners Court from approving a preliminary plat Monday.
The plat, for a new subdivision west of Salado, received unanimous approval from commissioners. The King Oaks subdivision will sit on a more than 40.4-acre tract and is expected to consist of 62 single family homes.
The planned subdivision will be located along FM 2484, just northwest of the road’s intersection with Brewer Road.
While the subdivision is close to Salado, it is located within Killeen’s extraterritorial jurisdiction and was required to follow certain building guidelines.
Commissioners did bring up concerns about the plat, which showed a proposed alley that would run down the middle of the subdivision.
“The alley does have pavement designed, but it is not our requirement that they have an alley,” Bryan Neaves, the county engineer, said. “We actually made comments to say that we do not want the alley.”
Commissioners voiced concern about the alley because of its width and how it would accommodate residents in the area.
While he was concerned about the alley, Commissioner Bobby Whitson said he understands why Killeen required the alley. He mentioned the need for emergency vehicles to maneuver throughout the subdivision.
“But if they are going to build it as a road, people are going to use it as a road,” Whitson said. “So, it needs to be held to a road standard.”
The plat was approved with a requirement that the developer overbuilds the alley, making the roadway stronger and wider.