Temple will host the first in a series of summits across Texas, with each event promoting small businesses.
Gov. Greg Abbott announced that Temple would host the first Governor’s Small Business Summit of 2023. Officials said the series of events aim to help new and future small business owners across the state reach new heights by connecting them with the resources they need.
The Temple summit will take place starting at 8 a.m. on Thursday, May 4, at the Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St.
“Small businesses have made Texas the economic legend that we are today, and people from across America continue moving to our state in droves to take advantage of the unique freedom and opportunity only offered in our great state,” Abbott said. “As we kick off the 2023 Governor’s Small Business Summits next week in Temple, we will also be celebrating the spirit of ingenuity and entrepreneurship of millions of Texans whose economic contributions have become the lifeblood of our mighty economy during Small Business Week in Texas. Working together, and by sharing best practices and experiences, we will build the Texas of tomorrow and keep our state the best place in the nation to do business, live, and raise a family.”
Organizers said that future summits this year will include Abilene, Amarillo, The Woodlands, Kingsville, Arlington, Stephenville, McAllen, Marshall, Horizon City, Fredericksburg, Beaumont, San Angelo, San Antonio and Zapata.
The kickoff event in Temple is being co-hosted by the Governor’s Economic Development and Tourism Office, the Temple Chamber of Commerce and the Texas Workforce Commission.
Organizers said the event would include a keynote speech by Drayton McLane Jr., chairman of the McLane Group, and other talks and panels by state and local officials.
Rod Henry, president of the Temple Chamber of Commerce, said that he was excited that the summit was not only coming to the city but had chosen Temple as the first stop.
“We applied last fall not expecting to be selected by the governor’s office,” Henry said. “I honestly believe that the selection is because of the renaissance and excitement that has surrounded Temple, Texas, right now.”
While Temple has attracted many large employers in recent years, such as Meta, Henry said small businesses were a key component in what drove these large companies to come here.
Henry pointed out that all large companies are made up of employees who still need to eat, and still need other services that are mainly provided by small businesses.
“Small businesses service the major employers of your community,” Henry said. “Without them, you are not attractive and you are not on the A-list of communities to be looked upon for the growth and development of the major corporations. All said and done, that is the strength of what the small business community does.”
Officials said there is a $20 registration fee for the event, which covers both lunch and dinner for those attending. Henry urged those thinking of attending to register early to make sure they get a ticket.
Area residents looking to attend the event can go to the government’s website located at https://bit.ly/3VhUxpB.