A ban on all outdoor burnings likely won’t arrive in time for the Fourth of July, as Bell County Commissioners discussed possible measures Monday.
During their regular meeting, Commissioners discussed the possibility of enacting a burn ban due to worsening weather conditions across the county. Some commissioners stated that they thought the county should have already taken steps to limit the risk of fires, such as banning certain types of fireworks.
County Judge David Blackburn stressed the need for residents to take safety measures during the upcoming holiday due the threat that they pose.
“I hope our residents have fun over the Fourth of July as we celebrate our nation’s Independence Day,” Blackburn said. “I also hope that our residents will be cautious and careful when it comes to fireworks. We have certainly entered the hot and dry season and it wouldn’t take much for a small spark to become a big problem.”
Commissioners pointed out during the meeting that even if they wanted to ban some types of fireworks in the county, they have already passed the June 15 deadline for making the decision on those.
Officials said the Keetch-Byram Drought Index, which determines how much moisture is in the area, was 421 out of a maximum of 800 Monday. The county usually starts looking at burn bans when the index nears 500.
Blackburn said the index has risen an average of 40 to 50 points a day over the past week and he didn’t foresee it stopping its momentum anytime soon.
Commissioner Bobby Whitson, who has worked as a volunteer firefighter for Salado, said residents should be especially careful about what they do along local roadways.
Grasses and other fuels along the roadways, Whitson said, have a tendency to ignite quickly and spread fires at a fast rate.
“We have started to see more fires pop up, especially on the highways,” Whitson said. “I would just like to make a public comment that, if you are pulling any trailer behind you, make sure your chains are not dragging on the ground. If you are a smoker, make sure you don’t toss that cigarette out.”
Whitson said commissioners didn’t think about implementing a burn ban at that time since some of the county was still receiving rain.
“While we are not currently under a burn ban, metrics that we monitor are rapidly reaching that threshold,” Whitson said. “If adequate rainfall does not occur, a burn ban is imminent.”
If conditions deteriorate, Blackburn could initiate a burn ban as an emergency measure.
Fireworks sales began on Saturday in county areas since most local cities ban fireworks. The booming echoes of fireworks were heard over the weekend near Lake Belton.
Michael Sanders, co-owner of Pink Rooster Fireworks in the Belton area, said the company will open on Wednesday. He said they have been educating staffers on questions customers might have, including where to shoot fireworks.
“We try to educate our staff to answer those questions,” he said.