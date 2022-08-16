Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday touted the state’s robust economy as he visited a manufacturing company’s new $106 million finishing and distribution center in Temple.
Abbott spoke to local leaders and workers at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new East Penn Manufacturing Co. facility, 5101 Wendland Road.
“As one of the world’s largest battery manufacturers, East Penn Manufacturing’s expansion in Temple is great news for Texas’ skilled workforce,” Abbott said. “East Penn Manufacturing’s strong family-oriented culture and dedication to the communities they serve complement the ‘Made in Texas’ brand. As the global demand for batteries continues to grow, this new facility will further stimulate Texas’ booming economy and usher in greater opportunities to the people of Central Texas.”
He said the state is proud to have East Penn Manufacturing in Temple. The new facility has about 390,000 square feet in the city’s industrial park.
“I thank the Temple Economic Development Corp. and all community leaders involved for their hard work in bringing this major investment to Central Texas,” Abbott said.
The Pennsylvania-based battery manufacturer’s expansion in Temple — initially announced by Abbott in November 2018 — was delayed in 2020 since the facility was tied to an Iowa facility, where an estimated 5 million batteries are produced, then will be shipped to Temple for workers to finish the product.
East Penn CEO and President Chris Pruitt said between 7 and 8 million batteries will be processed at the Temple facility each year once it reaches full capacity.
“This investment was necessary for us to grow our business,” Pruitt said. “We started on the East Coast, we moved to the Midwest and now we have moved to the Southwest. The investment is worth it. What we are excited about is to see this brand-new facility come alive with our hardworking and dedicated employees.”
Batteries made by the company are used in cars, boats, trucks, golf carts, motorcycles, forklifts and as backups for data centers.
The company has been in Temple for years with a distribution center located at 2526 Charter Oak Drive in Temple that employs 80 people.
Officials said the company’s expansion in the Temple industrial park will add more than 260 new, well-paying jobs by the end of 2024.
A Texas Enterprise Fund grant of $1.4 million aided the company’s expansion.
East Penn received two tax abatements: One from the city of Temple and one from the Bell County government. The agreements are identical, with a five-year term and a 50 percent abatement.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn said East Penn honored many of its promises, in terms of economic impact from the expansion, that it proposed when starting the project.
“This may come as a shock to some of you but sometimes companies that we deal with promise a little more than they will actually deliver in terms of economic development,” the county top-elected official said. “They do that because they want incentives and they want us to dangle a large carrot.”
Blackburn also said he appreciated Abbott’s support of Bell County, especially in the spring when the Cedar Valley tornado struck the Salado area, damaging or destroying homes, churches and businesses.
“The state of Texas was a huge, huge help to Bell County,” he said.
Mayor Tim Davis said the East Penn expansion showed that city, county and state officials could work together to land an important economic development project.
“This is the reason why Temple is the envy of this region,” Davis said. “All of our competitors around this region know that if Temple gets a shot at something, we have a very good chance of landing it.”
State Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, thanked Abbott, East Penn and local leaders for their work.
“Thank you for making our community a shining star across Texas,” he said.
In a proclamation, Abbott said Temple has been a “vibrant hub of commerce and industry” and that “the community has long been a key contributor to our state’s economy.”
“The city has, for generations, fostered home-grown businesses and attracted global juggernauts,” Abbott’s proclamation said. “In this vein, Temple’s booming economy and strategic location have attracted East Penn Manufacturing Company, a multinational powerhouse in the lead battery….as it opens its state-of-the-art facility.”
“We are incredibly proud that one of the world’s largest battery manufacturers is now located right here in Temple, Texas,” Abbott said. “What you are doing is more than manufacturing and distributing batteries, you are changing the lives of the people here in Temple, Texas, and we appreciate that.”
“At a chamber event back in 2019 I said that the best was yet to come for Central Texas and the Temple region,” he said. “(That’s) because we had a focus, in the Governor’s office, to make sure Temple was growing economically.
“You are seeing the fruits of that labor here today.”