BELTON — Sparta Volunteer Fire Department is hoping its fundraiser will light up its efforts to build a new fire station.
The department, opened in October 2012, has been hosted by a resident at 7041 Sparta Road — but has outgrown its accommodations.
From Friday through Dec. 29 and Dec. 30 and 31, fireworks will be sold at Mr. W. Fireworks, 2502 Lake Road (FM 439) across from Nomad’s in Belton.
The stand, closed Christmas Day, will be open through Dec. 29 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., and will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. Dec. 30-31.
A GoFundMe page created Oct. 18 — Build the SVFD Fire Station — has only raised $250 of its $30,000 goal, so it’s time to make things pop. To donate, go online to https://www.gofundme.com/f/build-that-fire-station?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet.
The 439 Water Supply Corp., located at Sparta Road and FM 439 near Belton, donated land for the station.
Sparta’s fire district stretches from Fort Hood to the Belton city limits and over to FM 93 towards Nolanville. It encompasses about 7.14 square miles with more than 5,000 residents, and includes Westcliff and Sparta Valley parks, as well as Lake Belton.
The department is staffed 100 percent by volunteers who provide fire protection and suppression, rescue services and emergency medical response. The volunteers train twice a week and invite others to drop in at the station to ask about joining their efforts. No experience is required.