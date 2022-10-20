The Temple Community Clinic moved a step closer in its mission to assist low-income patients on Thursday after developers broke ground on a new facility at the corner of West Avenue J and South 31st Street — the site of an old Temple Fire & Rescue Station.
The project, which is pegged to cost $7.4 million, will feature a central location for staff with skylights, seven exam rooms, two procedure rooms, private consultation rooms, a conference room, a break room, a lab, and offices for medical, mental health and social workers.
An attached indoor and outdoor community area where the clinic can host larger educational events, live cooking demonstrations and other miscellaneous activities also is designed into the footprint.
“We thank you so much for being here for this next era,” Jerry Haisler, an original board member and president for the Temple Community Clinic, said during the ceremony on Thursday. “Our mission is to provide quality medical care and wellness education, and to do it with dignity and pride to make the patients feel welcome and feel like they have been taken care of. We are so grateful and appreciative of your help over the last 30 years, and we look forward to it for the next several decades.”
The Temple Community Clinic currently serves more than 1,200 patients annually, and offers cardiology, dental, dermatology, gastroenterology, gynecology, mental health, optometry, podiatry and social work services.
Although these clients — individuals who are uninsured or underinsured and not eligible for government health programs — generated 10,939 encounters with staff who volunteered a total of 3,702 hours, countless more are expected under its new roof.
“I have a health insurance agency, so I am very familiar with what health costs, and it’s just not cheap. From the premiums to the co-pays, to the deductibles, to the max out-of-pockets, those things are just expensive,” Temple Mayor Tim Davis said. “For the Temple Community Clinic to come along to stand in the gap for the folks in our community that need a little extra help is unparalleled.”
He stressed how developments like this one are not common in other communities.
“This new clinic will take care of those people that are our neighbors,” Davis said. “At the end of the day, we as a community and as people are going to be judged by how we have taken care of those that are most needy. We don’t have anything if we don’t have our health and this facility is going to provide that.”
State Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, shared that sentiment and credited the clinic’s leadership that have spearheaded this project.
“In 1992, with the support of community leaders, our local physicians created a solution to provide medical care at no cost and with donations of time, talent and generous funding,” he said. “The Temple Community Clinic has become a beacon in the light of health care for those in need. May this new facility continue to be the reflection of quality health care and available resources.”
Financing for the $7.4 million project includes a $200,000 matching grant from the Carpenter Foundation, a $1 million pledge from the McLane family and several private donations from area residents.
“The leadership, the vision, and the excitement you have put into this project is magnificent,” Temple businessman Drayton McLane Jr. said. “This is a different niche of health care. This is compassionate health care for those that can’t receive health care like everyone else and it makes a huge difference. So our family is very, very honored to be involved with this program.”
He reflected on one of his first visits to the current facility at 1905 Curtis B. Elliott Drive.
“A number of years ago, they invited me to come over to where they are today and I made a comment to them that if I ever robbed a bank in Temple, I was going to come hang out at the Temple Community Clinic because no one would find where I was,” McLane said. “Success in most businesses is location, and this is a magnificent location that we have right here. This is going to add a great deal not only to Temple, but to the entirety of Bell County.”