BELTON — A Bell County grant program will benefit volunteer firefighters in Little River-Academy.
The Little River-Academy Volunteer Fire Department, which made the request, will now receive $6,666.66 from the county. The money, which was unanimously approved by the Bell County Commissioners Court, will go towards the required matching funds needed for a Texas Forest Service grant.
The grant from the forest service is for $20,000, with matching funds coming from the county’s program to help local departments receive similar state and federal money.
Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt said this was only the second set of matching funds approved by the county this year, despite efforts to push the program. The first grant was awarded in February to the Salado Volunteer Fire Department.
“I’ve tried to push it,” Mahlstedt said. “It is there and it is a good program.”
Commissioners have previously made clear that they want to spend this money that they set aside and want those entities that can take advantage of it to do so.
County officials said both fire departments and local emergency medical service departments are eligible for the funds.
This year the county allocated $100,000 to its grant assistance program. Each year the unused money in the program is returned to the county’s general fund balance with a new amount having to be approved by commissioners.
Commissioners said money from the forest service’s grant is only allowed to be spent on a set list of items for fighting fires.
Mahlstedt said the volunteer fire department told him the money would mainly go towards general firefighting equipment such as hoses, saws, fans and other rescue-related items.
Commissioner Bobby Whitson said he was happy to help the department despite issues in 2019 that led to the department being dissolved and later reorganized.
“They have had problems in the past, but they have been doing pretty good in the past year since they have been reconstituted,” Whitson said. “They are responding to fires and doing their job. Glad to see them back up and running again.”