New developments — including retail and dining options along with residential units — are coming to downtown Temple.
Property owners in the historic area, which has been primed for redevelopment for years, see a new boom on the horizon as they opened their doors for the city’s Imagine the Possibilities tour.
The biggest — and most visible — is the long-awaited redevelopment of the Hawn Hotel, which opened in 1928, along with the adjacent Arcadia Theater and Sears Building.
Final agreements are left to be completed and the expected closing date on the properties is Tuesday. Waco-based Turner Behringer Real Estate has worked with the city since entering into an agreement for the renovation in 2018. The Temple City Council has unanimously approved a resolution affirming both the city’s and company’s obligations for the project ahead of the expected closing on the properties.
Across the street, the Professional Building, also known as the SPJST Building, is also ripe for redevelopment at 103 E. Central Ave.
Arlington-based VKDM Investment plans to have commercial and retail space on the first floor while apartments are planned for the remaining five floors. The rooftop would feature a deck, a water feature and outdoor seating. The project is estimated to cost $3.8 million.
Around the corner, a former auto dealership and parts building at 8 S. Fourth St. will become the relocated and expanded home of Bird Creek Burgers, currently at 6 Main St.
The popular restaurant needed more space — especially for outdoor dining. With dozens of apartments — as well as two parking garages with a combined 600 spaces — planned within a block radius, the eatery will evolve with Bird Creek Brewery, an onsite brewery and outdoor beer garden by utilizing part of an adjacent parking lot.
“We need a little bit more space,” property owner Bruce Bates said. “I don’t know if you have been in (the restaurant) during the weekend where it is really crowded, and our brunch business has done really well. We go into wait state a lot and we are going to put in some more square footage.
“Once we clean this up, and we have our blank canvas, this will literally be an empty building and I can put anything wherever I want to.”
More apartments
Jack Folsom will more than double the size of his Relics Antiques, 201 S. Main St., by adding a brand-new building next door that will include six apartments and retail shops. The site is a short walk from The Yard Food Truck Plaza.
Of the six apartments, the ones on the ends will have 1,100 square feet and have two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The ones in the middle will be 800 to 900 square feet and have two bedrooms and one bath. Some will have balconies.
“I’m not sure just yet how much the apartments will go for. We are going to put six up there and see,” Folsom said. “They will be overlooking the (planned pocket) park and it is going to be pretty cool.”
“Parking is still going to be an issue and that is something that we still have to address,” he said. “I don’t have any room for parking, and I am going to take the whole footprint for (the building).”
Eateries, services
Bates’ son Jacob operates the burger restaurant as well as Treno Pizzeria and First Street Roasters coffee shop next door.
Meanwhile, there are plans to open a grocery with a bakery and butcher, still unnamed, at 13 S. Main St. Bruce Bates’ company recently purchased the former In The Mood ballroom.
Bates said he has another restaurant that is interested in going into the current Bird Creek location if the timing works out.
“I think it is a proven location,” he said.
A short walk from the new apartment site is The Yard Food Truck Plaza, constructed at 212 S. Main St.. The site along the Santa Fe Market Trail offers outdoor dining.
Several food trucks are stationed there, including Krab Kingz Seafood, Bills Smoke Wagon, Mee’s Authentic Thai Express, The German Food Trailer, Coney’s Bur-Gour-Met & Buns and KG&D Mobile Foods. To learn more, visit www.theyardtemple.com.
Across downtown, City Eats Food Hall is planned at 106-108 N. Main St.
FoxDog beer garden is planned at 209 N. Seventh St.
As more residents are expected to move downtown, more services are opening as well.
Across from City Hall, a new business aims to combine several services. The Tri-Light Lounge, with the adjacent Hair.Lash.Junkie hair salon and Swagger Cuts barber shop at 11 N. Main St., will have a grand opening Friday with live music and food vendors.
Another business, Mo’s Railyard Saloon, opened at 8 W. Ave. B.
Bates said investing in downtown made sense.
“We decided we want to be downtown,” he said, adding that growth from the Austin area will help local businesses. “It just made a whole lot of sense.”