Temple business owners said their livelihoods would be in jeopardy if a change in the legality of delta-8 THC by the Texas Department of State Health Services goes into effect in the city.
Norman Vishad owns Smart Choice Smoke Shop and More, 1219 S. 31st St. in Temple. He said he’s been selling delta-8 products to his clients but will discontinue the sale, which would affect his profits.
“If they say we can’t sell it anymore, we won’t sell it,” he said. “We sell it pretty well. It is about 60-80% of my sales. If they take that away, it could affect my business.”
Cindy Sultenfuss, owner of Hemp and Herbs LLC, 1229 S. 31st, recently obtained a license to grow industrial hemp and offers delta-8 consumables to her customers. She said delta-8 naturally occurs in hemp growth, and changes in the law would affect how she approaches her operation.
“How can you tell somebody that they can’t grow something?” she said. “Ideally, Texas will become a legal cannabis state. The way that the laws were written, I feel like delta-8 should be allowed to be sold legally.”
Sultenfuss said she would take it day by day and see if she can continue to offer delta-8 products to her customers.
“A lot of people find that delta-8 can help them with different health goals,” she said. “We have a lot of elderly people that started using delta-8 products to help them with pain and with sleeping instead of taking so many opioids. We’re watching the news and the chatter to see what is going on. We have inventory to sell, and we will sell it until we’re told not to.”
Jimmy Clack, owner of the Book Cellar, 3 W. Central Ave. in downtown Temple, offers delta-8 products for his customers. He said the products do not account for much of his business, but he started selling them to diversify his offerings.
“Most of my customers use it for pain management,” he said. “The current program in Texas for medical marijuana is so restrictive to get on. It might as well not even exist. It’s way too hard to even qualify for.”
He was unaware of the state health department announcement but questioned the agency’s ability to make any official changes on the federal farm bill and Texas legislation that allowed the sale of the CBD and hemp products.
“I’m wondering if they can do that,” Clack said. “Delta-8 is an industrial byproduct of the CBD business. It’s present in all (cannabis), just in minuscule amounts. When they started distilling for regular CBD, they came across (delta-8). They found out that 70% was psychoactive … (paranoia) is not existing. It bonds with pain receptors.”
Lawsuit filed
An Austin-based CBD and delta-8 manufacturer distributor sued the Department of State Health Services, its commissioner John Hellerstedt and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton about the change Wednesday.
“In 2014, Congress passed the 2014 Farm Bill which authorized the research of hemp,” court documents stated. “To allow this market to flourish, Congress intentionally defined the term ‘hemp’ broadly, allowing every part of the plant, including all of its derivatives, extracts and cannabinoids, growing or not, to be cultivated and processed into industrial and consumable products that would easily move through commerce, intrastate, interstate and even internationally.”
The lawsuit states that the only controlled substance in hemp is delta-9 THC in excess of 0.3%, making delta-8 and other derivatives legal to produce and sell in the state.
“DSHS could make potential overnight felons out of several thousand businesses and consumers,” the lawsuit said. “DSHS modified the Schedule of Controlled Substances in blatant violation of state law through multiple errors and in a manner that failed to properly notify the public of its significant positional change.”
Retailer stance
A judge has not ruled on the lawsuit, keeping retailers unsure of the legality of their products.
Until an official ruling is announced, Clack said his customers would continue to have the products available for them at his store.
“We’re going to wait and see how this plays out in the courtroom,” Clack said. “Until that judge gives a ruling saying ‘Yes, they can, it’s not illegal,’ or ‘No, they can’t,’ we’ll see how that goes.”
City of Temple officials said they were still researching the issue’s legality and enforcement.
“I am still working on this but will more than likely not be able to get a response to you until early next week,” Temple spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin told the Telegram.