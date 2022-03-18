BELTON — The Dog Ridge Water Supply Corp. on Friday issued a boil water notice after a water line repair caused an outage.
The boil notice applies to customers who live north of Interstate 14/U.S. Highway 190, on Tanglewood and the south side of FM 2410 between Spur 2410 and Standard Loop.
To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and making ice should be brought to a rolling, vigorous boil for two minutes before consumption. In lieu of boiling, customers may purchase bottled water or obtain water from another suitable source.
The supplier will issue a rescind notice when the water is safe to drink.
Customers with questions can call Dog Ridge Water at 254-939-6533.
To reach the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, call 512-239-4691.