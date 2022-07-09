Temple has a new place to cool off during the sweltering summer.
Bahama Buck’s opened for business at its newest location at 5709 W. Adams Ave., Suite 300, near the road’s intersection with Kegley Road. The business had a grand opening celebration Wednesday.
Bahama Buck’s also has two other locations in Central Texas: an outlet at 200 Commercial Drive, Suite 101 in Harker Heights, and one in Waco.
The Temple location sells snow cones, smoothies with fruit or crème blends, energy drink infusions, frozen coffees, lemonades and Bahama soda.
Acai bowls feature acai berries topped with strawberries, bananas, nut-free granola, coconut flakes and honey.
The company is currently featuring its limited-time Shark Attack Sno, a snow cone flavored with tropical berry colada flavor and layered with Sour Patch sauce inside.
The shop is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.