BELTON — The dedication of a stretch of Loop 121 in honor of Bell County Deputy John Rhoden is set to be one of the main items set to be discussed by county officials Monday.
County officials announced Friday that the Commissioners Court would discuss and vote on the dedication of the road section as well as an agreement with a local solar farm. The discussions are set to be held at 9 a.m. Monday at the county courthouse, 101 E. Central Ave. in Belton.
County spokesman James Stafford said the portion of highway being dedicated in honor of Rhoden is between Interstates 14 and 35, bordering the Bell County Expo Center and Justice Center complex.
The vote by commissioners will be in support of the renaming, which still needs to be approved by the Texas Legislature and Gov. Greg Abbott.
“I appreciate the Legislature considering renaming a portion of Loop 121 in honor of Deputy Rhoden,” County Judge David Blackburn said. “It is certainly an appropriate action to recognize, in a very public manner, the dedication and service of Deputy Rhoden.”
Legislation to rename the section of highway was put forward by State Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, and has been sponsored by State Sen. Dawn Buckingham, R-Lakeway. The bill has been passed by the Texas House of Representatives and is awaiting a vote by the Senate.
The proposed legislation would instruct the Texas Department of Transportation to design, construct and erect markers at the end of each section of highway showing the designation.
Rhoden was killed in April 2020 while on duty as he was deploying tire-deflating sticks on I-35 during an ongoing pursuit.
Solar farm tax abatement
Commissioners also plan on voting whether or not to authorize the county judge to enter into a payment in lieu of taxes agreement for the Chillingham Solar Farm east of Temple. The solar farm will be owned by 8minute Solar, a company that builds similar facilities around the country.
“This payment in lieu of taxes is a form of a tax abatement in which the county enters into a contract Chillingham, which includes a schedule of annual tax payments, based on the number of megawatts they produce each year,” Stafford said.
The proposed solar farm aims to acquire about 2,300 acres of land and begin construction of a $255 million facility next year. Construction is estimated to bring in about 350 construction jobs.
If approved, the solar farm would be the second approved by the county after the Big Elm solar farm project was approved last year.
While the discussion on the solar farm will not have a public meeting section, Stafford said those wishing to address the commissioners at the meeting would be able to sign up before hand to make a statement during public comments.
Those wishing to speak at the meeting must register with County Clerk Shelly Coston by emailing her at Shelly.Coston@bellcounty.texas.gov at least one hour prior to the meeting.