Those driving through West Temple will soon be able to see a new bluebonnet along West Adams Avenue — not the flower but a liquor store.
Fort Worth-based Bluebonnet Liquors was approved Thursday by the Temple City Council for a conditional use permit for the sale of alcohol for off-premise consumption. The approval of the permit’s second reading, a 4-1 vote with Mayor pro tem Judy Morales objecting, will allow the store to expand to Temple in an existing location.
The business, to be located in the Sunset Plaza shopping center at 8774 W. Adams Ave., is set to be a package store under the city ordinance, allowing the sales of distilled liquors, wines and beers in unbroken original containers for off-premise consumption.
Temple resident Alan Lytle spoke in favor of an additional package store in the city during its first reading, but expressed concern over its location near a restaurant.
“I like that we are having another package store, it’s obviously needed,” Lytle said. “I am a little concerned about the restaurant next to it, that folks are going to come out of the package store and go to the restaurant and drink in there and not buy the restaurant’s stuff.”
City officials said the new store complies with all distancing requirements such as being more than 300 feet away from a church, school or public hospital.
Morales said that while she is in support of more businesses moving to the city, she voted against the package store due to its proposed location. She said a liquor store would bring a lot more traffic to an already congested part of town, especially an area so close to churches and schools.
“It is just dangerous when you drive through there, especially with all the traffic, much less providing opportunities for people to have liquor,” Morales said. “You don’t know who has had it before and just wants to get more. I just feel like it is not appropriate at that particular location.”