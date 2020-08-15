Canyon Creek Hospital, a new 102-bed behavioral health facility, will open this fall at 1201 Canyon Creek Drive.
When fully operational, the hospital will provide behavioral health care to adolescents, adults and seniors, according to a news release.
Robert Lerma, named chief executive officer of Canyon Creek Behavorial Health, has more than 15 years experience in the health care field. Most recently, he worked at Austin Lakes Hospital, where he served four years as CEO and three years as director of business development.
Lerma, a former police officer in California, also worked as a clinician for the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.
He earned a bachelor’s of science in sociology from California State University in Northridge and received his master’s of science degree in clinical psychology from California Lutheran University. Lerma is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives, American Psychological Association, Texas Psychological Association, Capital Area Psychological Association and the Capital of Texas Counseling Association.
Lerma also is a member of the Austin/Travis County Crisis Implementation and Travel County Medical Health Court, as well as crisis intervention teams for Williamson, Burnet and Hays counties.