Temple-based Perry Office Plus acquired the office supply division of a Waco company, officials announced Wednesday.
The acquisition of the division from Mackie Printing and Office Supplies in Waco was effective June 1. The acquisition price was not disclosed.
Perry Office Plus, based in Temple since 1920, recently celebrated 100 years of business with a party at Santa Fe Plaza in Temple in January.
The Mackie acquisition is among the ways the Temple company has expanded its retail offerings in recent years, the company said in a news release.
Among the key changes customers will see under the Perry umbrella is the option of ordering office, break room and janitorial products online at perryop.com, the release said. Delivery is typically next day and free in the local area.
“We are grateful that Mr. (Larry) Mackie has put his trust in us to take great care of his loyal customers,” Perry Office Plus CEO Debbie Macey said. “We plan to do just that.”
Mackie shared the acquisition news in a letter to his customers in May. “I am excited about this change,” Mackie wrote, “because it not only provides the customer with enhanced office supply service, but also gives us room to expand our printing services.”
Mackie, who started his company from his home in 1976, expanded over the years to include a retail location and custom printing services. In late 2017, Mackie sold the printing and engraving portion of his business to Firmin Business Forms in Waco.
Perry’s expansion includes the acquisition of local furniture dealer Commercial Furniture Solutions in 2018, the same year the company became a dealer of furniture manufacturer Knoll Inc.
“If we are going to stay in business, we need to start shifting. We’re now handling promotional products. Janitorial supplies are a big part of our market. It’s all about convenience to businesses,” Harry B. Macey III, president of Perry Office Plus, told the Telegram in January.
Marketing manager Bonnie Johnson said Perry Office Plus has been fortunate to have strong business ties and local government contracts to withstand the coronavirus crisis.
“We’ve been really fortunate … to stay open and made adjustments as we went along,” she said Wednesday. “We had people working from home but now we are back at full strength.”