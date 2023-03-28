Memorial Day — the annual holiday to remember the country’s fallen soldiers — will be more somber and less colorful this year in Bell County.
The retail sale of fireworks in the county for the holiday was banned by the Commissioners Court in a unanimous vote Monday.
While the holiday is two months away, Commissioners wanted to vote on the request by a local fireworks stand. The county had until May 15 to vote on the issue.
Commissioner Bobby Whitson said that he understood the desire for some to have fireworks but for others in the area this was not the day to have them.
While he did vote last year to approve fireworks on the Memorial Day holiday, Whitson said this year he was opposed after talking to some local residents.
“During that time … I had quite a few people call me and tell me that we need to keep in mind that it is Memorial Day and it is not Veterans Day where we celebrate our veterans, it is more of a somber holiday,” Whitson said. “I do think a lot of us lose sight of that. Because it is a federal holiday, we tend to like to go out with our kids and our families and go to the lake and barbecue.”
Whitson noted that there are many veterans and active duty military members in the area who have lost someone and having fireworks on the day to remember them might not be the best.
Whitson said the state of Texas allows the sale of fireworks around six days throughout the year, two of which the county has a standing order that requires a vote not to sell them. The two main holidays are New Year’s Eve and the Fourth of July, while the others are Memorial Day, Cinco de Mayo, Texas Independence Day and San Jacinto Day.
Whitson said he would be fine selling fireworks on any of these days except for Memorial Day due to its significance.
CJ Grisham, a Temple resident and veteran, spoke out with his experiences as a soldier Monday and emphasized that the holiday was supposed to be about memorializing veterans.
While he did speak out at the meeting, Grisham said he was neither in support or opposition to the ban on fireworks because he valued freedom. He said he also doesn’t hold the sale of fireworks against the fireworks company because some may be trying to celebrate the lives of their comrades.
“At least for me, and Iraq veterans, March and April are a very tough time. I lost a lot of friends, some of them right before me,” Grisham said. “And I think to many veterans that, while we are off celebrating the loss of our brothers and sisters, there are people who think it is a great time to make another spring break out of it.”
Grisham said that Veterans Day was a great time to celebrate, but Memorial Day was the time to consider if whatever we are fighting was worth the expense of American lives.