Local business leaders got a sneak peek into Temple’s future Friday during a state of the city presentation.
The event was hosted by the Temple Chamber of Commerce’s Public Policy Council, which invited Mayor Tim Davis and City Manager Brynn Myers to address attendees. The presentation was held at Temple’s Hilton Garden Inn, with dozens of local business owners in attendance.
Both city officials stressed the need for the city to prepare for growth now, so Temple isn’t playing catch up in the future.
Davis said that, with an estimated 1,200 new homes to be built in the city this year, an emphasis needed to be placed on making Temple a place that both current and future residents could succeed.
“Our job, as city leaders, is to raise the boat for all people, that is what we are trying to do,” Davis said. “That gives people an opportunity to buy a home and save something for retirement.”
One of the ways the city plans on handling this growth is through the creation of various strategic plans.
Davis highlighted the city’s recently approved its mobility master plan, which will dedicate $94 million to road and sidewalk projects over the next six years. He also pointed out that the plan would also fund a rideshare service project for people without reliable transportation.
Through this plan, Davis said, local businesses would not need to deal with employees unable to get to work due to their vehicle.
Myers highlighted some of the other projects and plans the city was currently working on, which included the creation of more plans to look at the future of the city’s neighborhoods and its library.
Projects highlighted at the event also included the city’s work with Bell County and Killeen to address homelessness, future parks and trails, improvements to Kegley Road and the beautification of public spaces.
Another project presented to attendees was the city’s proposed places and spaces capital improvement project.
Myers said Temple plans to invest $75 million over the next four years to work on the project and the improvements identified through its master planning efforts.
These neighborhood projects, Myers said, include input from the local communities and include improvements targeted at what residents there need.
“As we have seen wonderful success in growing to the south and growing to the west, it is really important that we don’t lose our core and allow our existing neighborhoods to enter a state of decline,” Myers said.
Davis said that these plans currently undertaken by the city, and the projects that will come from them, will keep the city on the right track moving forward.
“We know that we are growing and it is obviously incumbent upon us, in the realization, that we don’t make mistakes,” Davis said. “The mistakes that you make as city stay long term. If you are building in the wrong spot or don’t get the right infrastructure there, then those mistakes you end up living with for a long time.”