BELTON — Diana Arldt Roberts is excited for 2020.
The New Year is bringing changes to the front door of her wedding boutique and event venue Tirzah. East Street, where Roberts’ business is located, will be revamped starting next month.
“I’ve seen the changes to Central (Avenue) and how pretty Central looks, with the sidewalk,” said Roberts, whose business is located at 115 N. East St. “I’m excited about the construction beginning in 2020. I know it will be a little inconvenience during the construction phase, but the end results will be wonderful in the end.”
The Belton City Council unanimously approved a $495,337 contract with the Gatesville-based TTG Utilities to beautify East Street. The project includes better sidewalks, reorienting on-street parking and adding new lighting.
The Belton Economic Development Corp. is funding the project.
“Our board is really pleased to be able to make this investment in our downtown,” Belton EDC Executive Director Cynthia Hernandez said. “It is a vital part of our community. It will certainly contribute to the synergy and the public and private investment that we’ve seen occurring in our downtown area.”
The project will focus on East Street between Central and First avenues.
“We have a sidewalk that is not (American with Disabilities Act) compliant. We have some tripping hazards. The goal is to beautify that segment of the street,” Belton Public Works Director Angellia Points said.
Points broke down the project into two parts: the east and west.
“On the west side, you have a sidewalk that’s adjacent to the McWha Book Store and you have a double curb, and you have angled in parking,” she said. “On the east side, we have an existing sidewalk — and, again, it’s not a double curb, but the sidewalk is higher than the curb — and we have parallel parking.”
TTG Utilities will build a new sidewalk and add a new curb along the west side of East Street. The existing sidewalk near McWha Book Store will remain, Points said, because it is part of the store’s structure.
“Do the same thing on the east side,” the public works director said.
These changes — along with switching the angled-in parking on the west side of East Street to parallel parking — will increase the amount of travelable road to 27 feet. Currently, East Street has 22 feet of roadway — if large trucks are not parked in the angled spots.
Other changes include making the East Street-First Avenue intersection a four-way stop and installing crosswalks there; repainting the city-owned parking lot so traffic can flow better; and adding bicycle and motorcycle parking.
“The entire project, from start to finish, which will start in January, is expected to take seven months,” Points said.
Improving East Street continues the revitalization of downtown, Hernandez said.
“If you look at how downtown Belton is developing, there is activity that is happening where you can stroll from the Gin to the courthouse to Bold Republic (Brewing Co.) and Miller’s (Smokehouse),” she said. “It’s really just adding to the synergy our downtown businesses have created with their investment. It was important for us to invest in downtown and to continue that momentum.”
Roberts is looking forward to the new and improved East Street.
“I think it will help all of the businesses,” the owner of Tirzah said. “It gives an upgrade to the historic area where it’s a nice place and you feel safe walking around. I think the overall process will be great in the end.”