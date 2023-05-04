Art Coley started his first business when he was just 15 years old.
“I used to have a little burger stand here called the French Quarter Cafe up here behind Lamar Middle School on North Third Street,” the 53-year-old Temple resident told the Telegram. “That small business ownership has absolutely changed my family’s lives.”
On Thursday, more than 200 Texas residents, including Coley, attended the Governor’s Small Business Summit at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center in Temple — a five-hour event that included panel topics on finance and funding, workforce development, cybersecurity, and marketing and e-commerce essentials.
“Anytime we have a session like this that puts a spotlight on small businesses and shows them the resources that are available is great,” Coley said. “I think today has been two thumbs up in terms of providing that information and education to owners who are seeking that help.”
Keynote speaker Drayton McLane Jr. told those eager to improve their small business to not shy away from their dreams simply because there is a chance they might fail.
“Failure is greater than success. So as you approach your business, don’t let difficulty and heart aches bother you,” the Temple businessman said. “You’re not going to totally achieve what you want to achieve unless you put some risk into it. You have to be bold. So finding your difficulties is supposed to be part of being an entrepreneur.”
The event marked the first in a series across Texas.
“This week and every week we are proud to celebrate the great success that small businesses have in our tremendous state,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a video statement. “The entrepreneurs, employers and owners of Texas small businesses are the very backbone of our state’s economic juggernaut.”
With more than 3 million small businesses operating throughout Texas, he emphasized how nearly 50% of Texans are currently employed by a small business.
“People come to Texas to find the freedom and the opportunity they just can’t get anywhere else, so thank you to all of the small business owners for your investment in your employees, your communities and our great state,” Abbott said. “Together we will ensure that Texas is the best place to live, raise a family and to grow a business.”
Temple Chamber of Commerce President Rod Henry shared that sentiment and added how small business keeps America working, happy, growing and thriving.
“Mega projects would not happen in communities like Temple if they did not have a solid base of small business services and support for those businesses and employees,” he said. “You know the butcher, the baker and the candlestick maker — all of those services that make life easier. They help add to the flavor of a community and that’s the importance of small business.”
During the event, Coley, who now owns the Coley Group in Temple, was among the many who were reminded of how important a region like Central Texas is for the rest of the state.
“We’re located centrally right here in the heart of Texas, so it’s been very eye-opening to me to see the number of people that I’ve sat down and talked to — who I’m thinking may be from Belton, Rogers or Cameron — that are from towns two, three or four-plus hours away,” he said.
Coley, whose business assists with franchise development, noted how he was upfront in each of those conversations.
“I told them that small business is hard,” he said. “It’s not easy and it requires certain sacrifices, but that I think everybody should explore and look into it because you learn so much about yourself in the process.”