The May 2 municipal and school board elections are set.
Friday was the deadline for candidates to file for a spot on the May 2 municipal and school board election ballot. Tuesday is the final day to file for a write-in candidacy.
Residents have until April 2 to register to vote for the municipal elections. Early voting begins April 20 and ends April 28.
Voters will decide contested elections for the Temple Health & Bioscience board of directors; Belton City Council; Salado board of aldermen; Little River-Academy City Council; Academy school board; Rogers school board; Bartlett City Council; Holland City Council; Rockdale school board; Cameron City Council; and Thorndale school board.
Temple: Temple voters will decide on a proposed $33 million bond that would fund park improvements.
Two seats on the Temple Council are also on the ballot. Councilwomen Susan Long, who represents District 3, and Judy Morales, who represents District 2, are unopposed in their bids for an additional three-year term.
Temple ISD: Temple trustees Linell Davis and Shannon Myers are unopposed. Davis, who represents District 2, is seeking her third term while Myers, who represents District 7, is seeking her first full three-year term.
Temple College: Temple College trustees Lydia Santibanez, Larry Wilkerson and Stephen Niemeier are unopposed in their re-election bids.
Temple Health & Bioscience District: Four of the seven seats on the Temple Health & Bioscience District’s board of directors are up for election. Incumbents Brian Reinhardt, Tyler Johnson, Michael Norman and Robert Cortez are seeking re-election.
Two additional individuals — Jason Locklin and Damir Nizamutdinov — have filed and are seeking a seat on the board. Board members serve three-year terms.
Belton: Longtime Councilman Wayne Carpenter will succeed Marion Grayson as mayor of Belton. He is unopposed.
Two at-large spots on the City Council will be contested. Three-term Councilman Guy O’Banion, parks board member Daniel Bucher and resident Cindy Black are running.
Belton ISD: Belton school board members Janet Leigh and Ty Taggart are set for second terms. They are unopposed for two at-large seats on the Belton Independent School District board of trustees. The seats have three-year terms.
Salado: Two current aldermen will face each other to succeed Skip Blancett as mayor of Salado. Aldermen Michael Coggin and Frank Coachman are seeking to be the village’s top elected official.
There will be a contested race for two aldermen seats between newcomers Paul Cox, Jason Howard and Don Krause. All board of aldermen seats are elected at large and come with two-year terms.
Salado ISD: Three spots are open on the Salado school board. Incumbent Kim Bird is seeking her fifth term and first-term incumbent Troy Smith is seeking re-election. Trustee Nate Self is not running. Savannah Hennig, a local Realtor, is running for her first three-year term.
Little River-Academy: Four candidates will be vying for three seats on the Little River-Academy City Council seats. Newcomer Adam Runk is challenging incumbents Kristina Degollado, Claude Hess and Paul Williams.
Academy ISD: Five candidates are seeking two at-large seats on the Academy school board. Incumbents Calvin Eshbaugh and Shana Jeter are seeking additional terms while newcomers Keith White, Alex Bass and Steve Wood are running for their first terms. School board members serve three-year terms.
Rogers: Although three seats are open on the Rogers City Council in May, only two people filed. Incumbent Harvey Kelley and newcomer Doyle Ray Harris are seeking the two spots. Rogers Council members serve three-year terms.
Rogers ISD: Two seats on the Rogers school board are slated for the May election. Incumbents Karen Morgan and John Paul Chervenka are seeking re-election. Jesus Mejia, a former school board member, is hoping to get back on the school district’s decision-making body. Rogers school board members serve two-year terms.
Bartlett: Bartlett Mayor John Landry Pack is being challenged by Chad Thomas Mees and James Grant. Six candidates are vying for three Council seats. Incumbents Vickie Cooper, Ray Uson and Kathy Jones as well as newcomers Jesse L. Luna, Stephanie T. Romero and Savoy Joseph Burnett are running.
Holland: One seat on the Holland City Council will see a contested race while the mayor’s seat and another spot on the decision-making body are uncontested.
Incumbent Johnny Callus and challenger Patrick Mays are competing for seat two on the City Council.
Charles Jennings is the sole candidate running for mayor, and Doug McNulty is the only person seeking seat four on the Holland Council.
Rockdale: Two seats on the Rockdale City Council are up for grabs. Incumbent Denise Wallace, who represents the east ward, is seeking re-election.
Rockdale ISD: One seat on the Rockdale school board will have a contested race. Newcomers Michael Whitsel and Janice Keen are vying for the Place 6 seat while incumbent Julia Cardona is uncontested in her bid for another three-year term as the Place 7 school board member.
Cameron: Two spots on the Cameron City Council will be contested while only one person is running for mayor.
Newcomers Nathan Fuchs and John Torres Sr. are seeking the Ward 2 seat on the Council. Incumbent Lekethia “KeKe” Sims will defend the Ward 4 seat against challenge William Pratt.
Newcomer Bill Harris is the sole mayoral candidate.
Cameron ISD: Two seats on the Cameron school board are on the May 2 ballot. Incumbents Roy Martinez and James Burks are seeking re-election while newcomer Annisha Williams is hoping for a first term.
Thorndale ISD: Two seats on the Thorndale school district board of trustees are up for elections. Kimberly Biar and Chad Martinka currently hold those positions and are seeking re-election. Lance Weibler and Terrell Waise are running for those seats as well.
Telegram staff writers Jacob Sanchez, Janice Gibbs, Joel Valley and Shane Monaco contributed to this report.