About 150 boxes of fruits, vegetables, grains and meats were quickly unloaded in Temple Thursday, destined for families in public housing who are in need.
The Salvation Army of Bell County partnered with the McLane family and the Central Texas Housing Consortium to help deliver the boxes of food to those who needed it the most. These boxes of food were dropped off Thursday at the consortium’s Rose Hall, for distribution over the next week to various locations in both Temple and Belton.
The McLane family had donated 300 boxes of food to the Salvation Army, who in turn gave about 150 to the consortium and kept the rest for their own distribution.
Barbara Bozon, executive director of the consortium, said even this small amount of food is huge to many of their residents.
“Our average income for our public housing families runs (between) $12,000 and $14,000, so they are very low on the income scale,” Bozon said. “A lot of them are single parents and they might have two or three kids that they are trying to keep fed.”
Bozon said the consortium has 229 families currently in public housing between Temple and Belton, with the boxes being given out on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The consortium is used to getting similar boxes out to its residents, Bozon said, and will be spreading out the boxes so it is easy for residents with transportation issues to pick them up.
Boxes donated by the McLane family included canned items such as peaches, tuna, carrots, beans and mixed veggies. It also contained rice, nuts, Vienna sausage, chicken salad and granola bars.
Lt. David Beckham, commanding officer of the Bell County Salvation Army, said both he and Temple businessman Drayton McLane Jr., who donated the boxes, knew working with other groups like the consortium was the best way to help the most people.
Beckham said when working together with other entities shows the city they are working together for the glory of God not just for their own organization.
“Everyone is helping everyone else and it is like a machine that is generating help for the community. We are just very blessed for the McLane Group wanting to bless us with the boxes and we agree with him that we need to partner together. Because when we do that, the work that we do is much greater than if we just do it on our own.”
Beckham said the Salvation Army received word on Wednesday that they might get additional boxes donated by the family.