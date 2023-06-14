As Central Texas heats up, so does the need for blood.
Historically, blood donations slow during summer months — people are on vacation and blood drives at schools are on hold — but the demand often increases, especially at a Level 1 trauma center such as Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.
Unfortunately, the need for blood doesn’t take a summer break. Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood products because of physical trauma, complex surgeries or treatments for cancer. And, blood products have short shelf lives, so donations are continually needed to meet trauma center needs.
Each month, approximately 1,100 units of blood are needed to support local patients in the Baylor Scott & White Health system.
“Being a Level 1 trauma center, we are meeting our need for blood, but it’s very close,” said Dr. Chris Gonzalez, medical director of BSW Blood Center, located inside the Temple medical complex on South 31st Street.
“We are a little short here in Temple — there’s always the need for donations,” he said. “We don’t always meet our needs without getting blood from the Red Cross. If we could supply all the blood we need locally, that Red Cross blood could be used elsewhere.”
Gonzalez said there is a definite upswing in the need for blood during June, July and August.
“It’s summertime, and schools are out,” he said. “People are out and about doing fun activities, and unfortunately, that means accidents are up as well. People are busy, and blood donations aren’t a high priority. In other words, the need goes up and the supplies go down because blood drives at local schools are suspended because it’s summer.”
Gonzales said an increase in elected surgeries during the summer add to the increased usage of blood and blood products.
“Because BSW Temple is a Level 1 trauma center, we go through more blood than a typical hospital,” he said. “A lot of trauma cases from other areas are diverted to Temple because we have such a tremendous program. McLane Children’s Medical Center also takes a lot of trauma cases.”
While many organized blood drives are on hold during summer months, Gonzalez urges local residents to swing by the BSW Medical Center to donate.
“About 3 percent of eligible blood donors in America donate blood,” he said. “That’s not enough — if we had one more percent giving blood, we would never have a shortage.”
“If there are high school kids sitting around bored this summer, I urge them to come out and make a difference,” Gonzalez said. “Just drop by — we will take you. And, if you are interested in health care as a profession, we will be glad to give you a little tour of the Blood Center.”
Those who donate often receive a gift of thanks such as a T-shirt or a snack, but Gonzalez said the real reward is knowing you helped save lives.
“It’s gratifying to know that you gave a product other people need,” he said.
According to Gonzalez, the Blood Center in Temple can make three or four products from whole blood.
“We don’t just use the red blood cells,” he said. “We also use plasma, and we have the ability to collect platelets.”
While there is a need for more blood and most people want to help others, there are some concerns that keep them from giving.
“Some people are phobic about needles, and some are afraid they might get some sort of infectious disease,” Gonzalez said. “It’s really not a painful process, and we sterilize all of our equipment constantly. There’s no chance of contracting an infectious disease. Some people say they are just too busy, but the entire process takes an hour or less.”
“A unit of blood is a great thing to give, and you don’t have to be rich or famous. Blood is blood.”