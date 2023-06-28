Temple officials are considering a move that could take a big bite out of recreational crime, but it likely won’t happen until 2026.
featured
Temple Park Ranger program likely to be pushed to 2026
- BY DAVID STONE | SPECIAL TO THE TELEGRAM
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- Chuy’s opening excites area residents
- Bell County Expo name change coming this summer
- Catching up with . . . Ramonce Taylor: coach, former Belton and Longhorns star
- Column: Bruce fighting to maintain youth baseball integrity
- UPDATE: Amber alert issued as Temple Police seek woman, child
- Three flags over Bell: Commissioners limit flags flown at county properties
- UPDATE: Mother held under emergency detention order after Police locate missing Temple 7-year-old
- Police: Drowning victim jumped in lake to cool off, not rescue child
- Bell drought conditions increase as temperatures soar
- Two teens charged with Temple High School burglary