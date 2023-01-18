Shannon Brown, a recently retired FedEx vice president who was instrumental in bringing the world’s largest express transportation company to Temple, will be the featured speaker at this year’s Salute to Business.
The event, set for 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 31 at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St., is hosted annually by the Temple Chamber of Commerce.
“Shannon Brown will bring a unique perspective to the Salute to Business,” said Rod Henry, president and CEO of the Temple chamber. “He brings first-hand knowledge of the attraction of FedEx to our community.”
Brown, a Memphis resident, began his career at FedEx in 1978 as a package handler. He retired in November as the senior vice president of operations for the eastern United States and also served as the company’s chief human resources and diversity officer.
“We are fortunate to have him share his experience and wisdom at our Salute to Business,” said Robert Jones, president of the Greater Temple Area Market for Cadence Bank and the 2023 chair of the Temple chamber’s board of directors.
“His move through FedEx gives him great insight into workplace culture, trends and best practices,” Jones said.
Although retired, Brown remains busy working on the behalf of academic, corporate and nonprofit institutions.
He serves as director of Cadence Bank and was recently appointed to the advisory board of Western Governors University. He holds board memberships with Intermodal Transportation Institute at the University of Denver and the Robert Dole Institute of Politics at the University of Kansas. Brown also serves on the central board of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Memphis.
Brown has been named to Black Enterprise magazine’s “100 Most Powerful Executives in Corporate America” and “Top Executives in Corporate Diversity” lists, as well as Savoy magazine’s “Top 100 Most Influential Executives in Corporate America.”
To register for this year’s Salute to Business, visit templechamber.com or call the Temple Chamber of Commerce at 254-773-2105.