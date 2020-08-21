After helping Temple grow for more about 70 years, Lengefeld Lumber Co. is expanding on the city’s north side.
The family owned company had their request to purchase land from the Temple City Council approved Thursday 4-0, with plans to move their current operations from downtown Temple. The purchase was a part of an economic development agreement between the city and Lengefeld, and included a requirement of $5.2 million in construction of new structures.
Lengefeld Lumber — which has been at its current location at 8 N. 13th St. since 1951 — is owned by Bruce Walker and his wife Jessica Walker, who serves on the City Council and abstained from Thursday’s vote.
The company bought 15.3 acres — located on McCelvey Road near the intersection of Enterprise Road — from the city for $512,000. The site is located in the Temple Industrial Park.
“Basically, we are somewhat limited on how much more we can grow,” Bruce Walker said. “Secondly, just as importantly if not more, (the current site’s size) is getting to become a safety issue. We have 17 forklifts … and I am just worried I am going to get somebody hurt.”
Thursday night’s meeting also saw the Temple Economic Development Corp. donate a 2.24-acre tract to the city that was part of the land bought by Lengefeld Lumber.
The Walkers said they are happy to move out of their current four-acre location, which is boxed in by Central and Adams avenues with the BSFN Railway line to the west. The new location is more than three times as big as the current location.
The company plans to build on about seven acres to start, leaving the remaining eight acres for future expansion as needed.
Jessica Walker said the new location will allow a better flow of trucks, which have had difficulty maneuvering at the current site, and have space to stock more inventory.
“We grew as we were able to grow,” the Council member said. “(The current layout) is not the most efficient way a yard can be run. That is why we are excited about the new location, where we can be the ones to set it up, not just piecemealing it, and make it flow and easy for our guys to put together a load to send out.”
City Manager Brynn Myers said the city will be accelerating a planned roadway to be used for a new elevated storage tank as well as enhancing the road so it can handle more truck traffic.
“We are also proposing the acceleration of a planned maintenance road for the proposed Enterprise Elevated Storage Tank,” Myers said. “That project is currently in our fiscal plan for fiscal year 2024. So this project would simply accelerate the timing of the roadway, the water tower would stay as planned in fiscal year 2024.”
The agreement between the city and company requires construction of the facility to start within a year after the property is transferred, and be completed two years after it was transferred. It also requires the company to retain its 45 existing employees.
Jessica Walker said that designs for the site are already underway and she hopes construction will start by the end of the year.