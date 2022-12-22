More than 800 people in Temple, Belton and other parts of Bell County were without power Thursday night as a winter freeze blasted Central Texas.
“We are currently monitoring a storm system moving across our entire service area, bringing high winds and extremely cold temperatures,” Oncor said on its power outage map. “Thousands of electrical facilities, including stations and main feeder lines, have undergone thorough air and ground inspections to ensure they are ready for high demand and cold temperatures. This is in addition to regularly scheduled facility inspections and preventative maintenance that occurs year-round, like tree trimming. “
“Should we experience power outages, our crews are ready to respond and will work around the clock to get the lights back on as quickly and safely as possible – even on holidays,” Oncor said. “They are well experienced at working in a variety of weather conditions, including low temperatures.”
The biggest outage was reported in southeastern Temple, where about 859 people were without power, according to the Oncor power outage map.
The estimate time for power restoration was 7 p.m.
In Belton, about 34 people were without power, the outage map showed. They were expected to have power returned by 8:30 p.m.
Other outages — affecting about 32 people —were reported south of Temple in the Heidenheimer and Little River-Academy areas. They were expected to see power restored by 7 p.m.
Salado had an outage affecting about 10 people, as did Harker Heights.
Twelve people were without power in Killeen, the outage map showed. There was no estimate for when those residents would see their power restored.
To view the outage map, visit https://stormcenter.oncor.com/.