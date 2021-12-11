Texas cities, counties, transit systems and special-purpose taxing districts will receive $936 million in sales tax allocations in December, according to a news release from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
Most of Central Texas continued to rebound strongly from the economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the accompanying partial and full closure of non-essential businesses. Bell, Coryell and Milam counties, as well as almost all of the municipalities in those counties, reported increases in December compared to the same month last year. Many tallied double-digit percentage point increases.
Temple saw an increase in its allocation compared to December last year. It is expected to receive about $2.38 million, a 15.5% increase from last year.
Belton also experienced an increase in its allocation. It will get $553,944, a 17.1% rise.
The total December allocations for Texas represent an 18.4% increase from the allocations distributed during the same month last year. These allocations are based on sales made in October by businesses that report tax monthly.
Bell County
The county will receive $2.27 million in sales tax allocations in December, an increase of 14.92% from this time last year, according to the release.
Killeen is expected to receive $2.49 million in sales tax revenue, an 11.66% increase from the allocation distributed in December 2020, the release stated.
Harker Heights will receive $749,233, a 12.49% increase from last December.
This month Nolanville is receiving $133,013, a 1.32% increase over the same month last year.
Salado is set to receive $60,722 this month, a 19.24% increase from last year.
Troy will get $60,073, a 26.21% increase from December 2020.
Morgan’s Point Resort will receive $26,677 in December, a 28.37% increase compared to December last year.
Coryell County
Coryell County will receive $262,734 this month for a 7.9% increase from last year’s allocations during December.
Copperas Cove saw a 4.83% increase in December allocations over last year; it is set to receive $493,678.
Gatesville experienced a slight 0.05% dip in sales tax allocations this month, receiving $197,130.
Milam County
Milam County will receive $143,061 in December, an increase of 59% from this month last year.
Cameron is expected to receive $76,595 in December, a 6.69% increase from last year.
Rockdale will receive $99,528 this month, a 47.32% increase compared to last year.
Thorndale will get $20,667, a 28.8% increase from December 2019.
Milano is set to receive $12,655, a 19.06% increase.